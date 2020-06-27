Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo seems nothing but delighted after his side’s 4-0 triumph against Leece in the ongoing Serie A 2019-20. After a magnificent show on the field, CR7 took to his official Instagram account and shared a picture in an intriguing attire. He can be seen sporting a half-shirt and shorts which has colourful prints. Though the picture got mixed responses from the fans. However, the Portuguese ace looks quite confident in the dress as he poses in style. Serie A 2019-20: Cristiano Ronaldo Back in Form as Juventus Beats 10-man Lecce 4-0.

“Starting the weekend with a good vibe and a good style,” wrote Ronaldo while sharing the snap on the picture-sharing website. Well, the caption clearly depicts that the 35-year-old is on the groove after his last performance which is certainly not a piece of great news for the opposition players. Along with his prowess on the football field, Ronaldo is also known for his fashion sense. In fact, his hairstyles are one of the talking points among the fans. Meanwhile, have a look at his latest post.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram Starting the weekend with a good vibe and a good style🤪 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 27, 2020 at 5:21am PDT

Earlier in the day, Ronaldo came back to form against Leece after some ordinary performances in recent matches. He registered two goals and converted a penalty to help Juventus beat 10-man Lecce 4-0. With this victory, Del Piero and Co have tightened their position at the pinnacle of the team standings with 69 points. Well, Juventus are hot favourites to claim their ninth-consecutive Serie A title. However, the Portugal star will certainly have to extend his good form. Juventus’ next fixture is against Genoa on Wednesday (July 1).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2020 07:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).