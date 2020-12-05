Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with a commemorative jersey to celebrate him scoring a record 750 goals in his senior professional career. Ronaldo, who reached the milestone in the 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv, was presented with a special jersey which had 750 number printed on the back. Ronaldo has now scored fourth-most goals in the all-time record and is only behind Pele, Romario and Josef Bican. He was presented with the special jersey ahead of the Juventus vs Torino Serie A 2020-21 match. Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowksi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic & Others Become Top Goal-Scorers in Europe’s Top Five Leagues in 2020.

Juventus shared a short video clip of the same on their social media pages. In the video, club president Andrea Agnelli can be seen presenting the special club jersey to Ronaldo for his new milestone. His teammates in the background can be seen clapping and congratulating the Portuguese superstar as he and the president posed for pictures. “A round of 👏 for #CR750 🔥” the club captioned the video. Take a look at the Video. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 750th Professional Goal, Former Real Madrid Teammates Iker Casillas and Toni Kroos React.

Cristiano Ronaldo Presented With Commemorative Jersey

Ronaldo, 35, is now fourth-highest goalscorer in all-time football records. Of his 750 goals, Ronaldo scored five goals for his childhood club Sporting CP, 118 for Manchester United, a club record 450 goals for Real Madrid and 75 for Juventus. He has also scored 102 goals for the Portugal national team, which is also the highest scored by a European footballer and second-most by any player.

Only Pele (767), Romario (772) and Josef Bican (805 approx) are ahead of the Juventus and talisman in the all-time records. Ronaldo's goal against Dynamo Kyiv was also his 71st goal in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) making him the highest goalscorer in the competition's history. He is one goal ahead of Lionel Messi.

