After conceding a goal in the 14th minute of the game, Juventus made a sensational comeback against Lazio and won the Serie A 2020-21 fixture 3-1 at the Allianz Stadium. Adrien Rabiot opened the scoring for Bianconeri, while Alvaro Morata registered a brace to cancel Joaquin Correa's early strike for the visiting team. Notably, Andrea Pirlo had rested some big names, including Cristiano Ronaldo, for this fixture, with a must-win game against Porto coming up in the UEFA Champions League. However, the youngsters rose to the occasion and guided the defending champions to an emphatic victory after being 0-1 down. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: Portuguese Star Tipped To Leave Juventus in the Summer.

The absence of Ronaldo was acutely felt initially as Lazio were aggressive in their approach. Joaquin Correa looked like a man on a mission and netted a brilliant goal for the Aquile. However, Juventus custodian Wojciech Szczesny switched his A-game on after the early strike and made three crucial saves. The rest of the job was done by Adrien Rabiot and Alvaro Morata. Ronaldo eventually came on the field in the 70th minute, but he had little to do with Juventus already enjoying a substantial lead. The Portugal talisman was indeed impressed with his side's stellar show as he expressed his delight on Instagram. "Great win! Go on like this guys," wrote the five-time Ballon d'Or winner while sharing some pics from the game.

View Post:

As mentioned above, the Old Lady will next take the field against Porto in the round-of-16 clash of UEFA Champions League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday (March 10). Andrea Pirlo's men must be on cloud nine after their emphatic win but defeating Porto wouldn't be a bread and butter task.

