Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane have known each other for quite a long time now. the two played together for Real Madrid. Now Varane has signed up for Manchester United for a reported sum of £42.7 million. They unveiled their players just before the start of the Premier League 2021-22 season. The former Real Madrid player got a rousing welcome at Old Trafford as fans had gathered in huge numbers to watch the match between Manchester United vs Leeds United. The video of this entire proceeding was posted on social media by Rio Ferdinand and Cristiano Ronaldo was also quite impressed with the way his arrival was announced. Raphael Varane Unveiled As Manchester United Player Ahead of Their Premier League 2021–22 Opener Against Leeds.

Ronaldo obviously watched the video and was so impressed that he could not stop himself from commenting on the post. Raphael Varane was greeted with a jam-packed stadium with about 70,000 fans gathered at the stadium to watch the match. Pictures of the former Real Madrid player holding up his 19 number shirt are doing the rounds of social media. Manchester United fans had also congratulated Varane on social media. Now, let's have a look at the video and the comment by Varane below:

Comment

Cristiano Ronaldo's comment on Varane's arrival ceremony

Manchester United had delayed in announcing the arrival of Varane and for this, they were criticised for the same. Manchester United had a perfect start to Premier League 2021-22 season as they won the game 5-1.

