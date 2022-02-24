Like predicted before the game, by Ralf Rangnik, Cristiano Ronaldo received some hostile treatment during the first leg of the UCL 2021-22 match between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid. CR7 is surely going to wake up with a few bruises after he was on the receiving end. Throughout the game, the fact remained that Ronaldo was jeered during the game and nine players from the home team were booked in all. However, the referee booked only one player in the first half. Marcos Llorente was booked for a foul on Harry Maguire. UEFA Champions League 2022: Manchester United Play Out Draw Against Atletico Madrid; Ajax Level Against Benfica.

Ronaldo was obviously not happy with the kind of reception he got and when the referee blew the whistle for the half-time, Ronaldo was seen approaching the referee and was quite angry with him. in the end three players from the home team received a yellow card whereas. five players from Manchester United were also booked. Ralf Rangnik had asked his players to be mentally prepared for the kind of reception that Ronaldo would receive at the Wenda Metropolis. "Some of the players will not be received with the red carpet. But we're looking forward to this game in order to play in stadiums like tomorrow and in three weeks at Old Trafford," said Ralf Rangnik before the match.

Talking about the game, the match ended with a 1-1 draw. Joao Felix gave an early lead to the team scoring a goal at the 7th minute. Anthony Elanga netted an equaliser at the 80th minute of the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2022 08:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).