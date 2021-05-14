Not everything is well in the Juventus dressing room. It is said that Juventus teammates have abandoned Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal star is fighting a lone battle. The news came in after CR7 was allowed to skip the practice session and visit the Ferrari plant in Italy with the owners of Juventus. His visit happened on Monday just after Juventus lost to AC Milan by 3-0 and they were ousted from the upcoming season of the Champions League 2021-22. They visited Italy by helicopter and this apparently agitated the players at Juventus. As per the reports by Gazzetta dello Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo is only on good terms with Carlo Pinsoglio, the team's third-choice goalkeeper. Cristiano Ronaldo Poses for Snap With Charles Leclerc & Carlos Sainz After Skipping Juventus Practice Session, Gives Ferrari Racers His Autographed Jersey (See Pics).

Reports further stated Ronaldo is allowed to skip cardio sessions and is allowed to attend his personal matters, sponsor commitments and personal matters. This is surely not given to other players in the team and apparently, the players cannot bear this. "His teammates are also fed up with his anger and reproachful attitude when he isn't given the ball, and his general demeanour on the pitch, AS reported.

Cristiano Ronaldo last played against Sassuolo and scored a goal to clock 100 goals for the Bianconeri. He became the fastest player to do so in the history of Italian football. He became the first player to score 100 goals in three clubs. Paulo Dybala also completed 100 goals on the same day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2021 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).