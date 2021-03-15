Cristiano Ronaldo’s team got knocked out from the Champions League 2020-21 and post this all eye were on him and of course his team Juventus. Ahead of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo had even posted a message on social media and had posted a message for the fans. In the long post shared by the Juventus star, Ronaldo had said, “True champions never take a break.” Now was the time for Cristiano Ronaldo to prove his words and did it quite easily. Last night during the game against Cagliari, Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in the first half of the match. Cristiano Ronaldo Focused on Achieving More With Juventus Amid Real Madrid Speculations, Says ‘True Champions Never Break’ in Latest Instagram Post.

Ronaldo scored a goal at the 10, 25 and 32 minute of the match and thus kept the title hopes alive for Juventus. No sooner he scored a hat-trick, the fans on social media started hailing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and labelled him the GOAT. The first goal was a header, the second was with his right foot and the third was a left-footed goal. Now, let's have a look at the goals below:

With this, he scored the 57th hat-trick of his career in the match. The Serie A 2020-21 points table has Juventus still placed on number three with 55 points winning 16 games, losing three and the rest ending with a draw.. AC Milan is on number two with 56 points. Whereas, Inter Milan dominates the points table with 65 points

