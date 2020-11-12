Cristiano Ronaldo has been blazing guns ever since the start of the season. In most matches, Ronaldo has scored a goal and the numbers have been changing ever since. With each game, records have been broken and re-written by CR7. Now, last night CR7 scored an amazing header as Portugal played against Andorra in the International Friendly ahead of the UEFA Nations League 2020 game against France. Now, Juventus has congratulated Ronaldo for the amazing header that he netted during the 85th minute of the game. Juventus was extremely proud of his player and posted a tweet on social media about the same. Cristiano Ronaldo Achieves Milestone Win With Portugal, Edges Closer to All-Time Goalscoring Record With Strike in 7–0 Win Over Andorra.

Portugal defeated Andorra by 7-0 with Pedro Neto scoring a goal at the 8th minute. Paulinho scored a brace at the 29th and 61st minute of the match. Renato Sanches came up with a goal at the 56th minute. Emili Garcia’s own goal helped Portugal go 5-0. Cristiano Ronaldo’s header put them on 6-0. Whereas, Joao Felix’s goal at the 88th minute put CR7’s Portugal on 7-0. Now, let’s have a look at the video of CR7’s goal and the tweet by Juventus.

Juventus

👏👏👏 Congratulations, @Cristiano! The winner of the first-ever Puskás Award has equalled the legend’s 746 goal record tonight ⚽❤️#CR7JUVE #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/7XjcwW7BZ2 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 11, 2020

With this, he is just eight goals away from being the highest international goal scorer. Ali Daei has scored 109 international goals whereas CR7 has 102 nets so far for Portugal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).