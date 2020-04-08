Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Video of Him and Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Exercising Together During Lockdown

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram/@Cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been keeping himself fit and active despite no sporting events taking place in the near future. Most sporting events across the globe have either been suspended or cancelled due to the rapid spread of coronavirus with most countries have also gone under lockdown, sports personalities have been confined to their homes. But Ronaldo has not let the situation hamper his fitness and have taken to the confines of his house to train and exercise. The Portuguese and Juventus talisman has also been keeping his fans updated with the latest exercise regimes and recently the 35-year-old forward shared a video of him and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez running on the pavement of house. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: CR7 Could Make a Comeback to Real Madrid After Cash-Stripped Juventus Open to a £50M Bid.

In the video, Ronaldo and Georgina can be sprinting on the pavement of their house. The couple can be running on the run-away which is sort of a slope. In the video, Georgina can be seen running first as Ronaldo records. Then Ronaldo’s turn comes and he, like has on most occasions, initially jogs on before setting up his speed and rocketing through the slope. He then jogs back to the start line and the couple can be then heard sharing a laugh in Spanish. Blaise Matuidi Beats Cristiano Ronaldo in Living Room Cup Challenge, CR7 Trolls Juventus Midfielder Even After Losing.

Cristiano Ronaldo Exercises with Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

View this post on Instagram My beautiful training partner!🏃🏻‍♀️💪🏽 #stayactive #stayhome A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Apr 8, 2020 at 4:25am PDT

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been in self-isolation with his family in Madeira, Portugal. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had initially come to visit his mother, who was rushed to a hospital after suffering a mild stroke, and has remained there ever since after his Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive for the COVID-19 pandemic.