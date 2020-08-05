Cristiano Ronaldo has been snubbed from Most Valuable Player Award in Serie A 2019-20 and it was the Argentine Paulo Dybala who walked away with the honour. Ronaldo was not considered for the category despite having netted more goals than the Argentine. Ronaldo has netted 31 goals in the Serie A 2019-20 whereas, Paulo Dybala has netted 11 goals in the season. Which means, the Argentine is crowned as the Most Valuable Player despite being 20 goals behind the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner. CR7 had been named as the Most Valuable Player for his Serie A 2018-19 campaign where he scored 21 goals which are 10 less than his current tally. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: Portuguese Star ‘Unhappy’ at Juventus Wants to Move Elsewhere.

Lazio’s Ciro Immobile who netted 36 goals this season has walked away with the best striker award. Whereas, Juventus' Wojciech Szczesny walked away with the Best Goalkeeper award. The winners were announced on the official page of the Serie A. Atalanta's Alejandro Gomez picked up best midfielder award. Now check out the award list posted by the official page of the Serie A.

The decision of snubbing Ronaldo over Dybala has come as surprise to many fans of the Portugal star. They have raised questions about Dybala picking up the MVP award.

