Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks Out on Coronavirus, Urges Everyone to ‘Follow WHO Advisory’ in an Emotional Instagram Post

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke out of on the Novel Coronavirus and is disastrous effects of humans across the world. Ronaldo, who went in quarantine after one of his Juventus teammates tested positive for COVID-19, put out a statement on his official social media channels requesting everyone to “follow the advice of WHO (World Health Organisation) and the government bodies” in tackling the epidemic and preventing it from spreading further. The world “demands the utmost care and attention from all of us,” said Ronaldo in an emotional post on his Instagram handle. The Portuguese superstar also prayed and extended his support for all those affected by COVID-19, including his club teammate Daniele Rugani. Cristiano Ronaldo Hilariously Shakes Hands with Invisible Fans, Applauds at the Empty Stadium During Juventus vs Inter Milan.

“I speak to you not as a football player, but as a son, father, a human being concerned with the latest developments that is affecting the world,” said Ronaldo is his statement. The 34-year-old had earlier travelled to his hometown Madeira to look after and care for his mother after she suffered a sudden stroke and had to be hospitalised. Cristiano Ronaldo in Quarantine in Portugal but No Symptoms of Coronavirus.

Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks Out on Coronavirus

The Juventus footballer later returned to Italy and re-joined training but later flew back to Madeira after Juventus’ Serie A match against Inter Milan was postponed and fellow club defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for the pandemic.

He has been in self-imposed quarantine for the last couple days after fearing that he might have contracted the virus but has since been declared negative for Coronavirus. "Both the athlete and his family are symptomless," Pedro Ramos, a member of the Madeira regional government in charge of health, was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. Juventus club’s players, staff and members were all asked to go in quarantine for 14 days after their teammate tested positive for COVID-19.

“Protecting human life must come above any other interests,” Ronaldo added in his post. “I would like to send my thoughts to everyone who has lost someone close to them, my solidarity to those who are fighting the virus, like my teammate Daniele Rugani, and my continued support to the amazing health professionals putting their own lives at risk to help save others.