Cristiano Ronaldo drew curtains on an illustrious career at Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2018, when after winning the third consecutive UEFA Champions League, he decided to have a fresh start in Juventus. Since then he has played for Manchester United and now for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. Real Madrid signed Ronaldo in 2009 and he turned out to be one of the biggest players ever to play for the club shattering records and helping the club achieve glories like winning the UEFA Champions League four times in five years.

Despite that, it is well-known that Real Madrid and Ronaldo doesn't share the best of relationships now and that is why Ronaldo's return to Real Madrid never materialized despite having strong possibilities. Although recent reports suggest that he might make a return to his old club in Spain. Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday Special: Portuguese Star Celebrates With Al-Nassr Teammates In Training As he Turns 39 (Watch Video).

According to reports from MARCA, Real Madrid have invited Cristiano Ronaldo and his Saudi Arabian team, Al-Nassr, to the inauguration of the New Santiago Bernabeu. The main source of this information is the Arab journalist Saud Al-Sarami.

At the moment there is no date for the inauguration of the New Santiago Bernabeu, which has been under renovation for several years, but it is expected to be between the end of the current season and early 2025, with reports that Florentino Perez wants to reunite Kylian Mbappé, who reportedly already has an agreement with Madrid, with his idol Cristiano Ronaldo. Miguel Ángel González Dies: Real Madrid Goalkeeping Legend Passes Away At 76.

Real Madrid's pursuit to replace Cristiano Ronaldo's vacancy with Kylian Mbappe has been unsuccessful over the years due to Mbappe opting to join his home club Paris Saint Germain. Despite the Spanish giants showing heavy interests repeatedly across multiple transfer windows, Mbappe has not committed to the transfer and extended his contract with PSG. Fans would love to see Mbappe meeting his idol Cristiano Ronaldo in front of the Real Madrid fans at the New Santiago Bernabeu.

