Bayern Munich have ruled out the possibility of signing Ronaldo this summer transfer window. The Bavarians are faced with the departure of star striker Robert Lewandowski and several reports that emerged in the past suggest that they were looking at Ronaldo as a potential replacement. But now, Bayern Munich's director has refuted such claims stating that they are not planning to sign Portugal forward. Christian Eriksen Transfer News: Manchester United Confirm Signing of Danish Midfielder

Director Hasan Salihamidzic, as quoted by Sport1, said, "I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career. But again, that wasn’t and isn’t an issue for us.” Ronaldo had reportedly shown eagerness in leaving Manchester United this season with the club failing to qualify for the Champions League. As a player who always likes to compete for top honors, Ronaldo was believed to have been interested in pursuing a move elsewhere, where he could compete in the Champions League. But United have maintained a clear stance that the player is not for sale and that they see him as part of their plans next season.

Earlier, Chelsea too played down the idea of signing Ronaldo. For Bayern Munich, a new striker is what the target would be after they have reportedly agreed with Barcelona for the player's transfer. The inclusion of Sadio Mane is sure to boost their attack.

