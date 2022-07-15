Cristiano Ronaldo will reject the mammoth offer of $260 million from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club, according to ESPN. The Manchester United forward has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer. According to reports, Ronaldo is unhappy with the English side's slow approach in signing new players this season and the future project for next few years. The 37-year-old Portuguese has submitted his transfer request to United and asked the club to hear any suitable offer for him in this transfer window, with Chelsea believed to have been the front-runner to sign the attacker. Cristiano Ronaldo Staying at Manchester United? Here’s CR7’s Possible Hint at his Future

However, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has informed the player's entourage that they are not going to sign Ronaldo this summer. Tuchel is now busy in building a formidable defense as his one of important defenders Antonio Rudiger has left for Real Madrid on a free transfer. The Blues' owner Todd Boehly, on the other hand, was very keen to go after Cr7, being thrilled by the chance to make a statement signing in his new project at Stamford Bridge. Earlier, Ronaldo was offered to Bayern Munich and PSG by his agent Jorge Mendes as the player is determined to play UEFA champions league in 2022-23 season which he will not get with Manchester United, thanks to their fifth rank at the last season's Premier League table. According to multiple reports, both PSG and Bayern have rejected the possibility to land the 37-year-old Portuguese ace.

According to ESPN, the lastest club to appear in the Ronaldo transfer scenario is an unnamed club from saudi Arabia who have reportedly offered a massive contract of $260 million-a-year to Cr7 to leave Manchester United this summer. The English outfit would get an amount of $30 million if they let the player leave. Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo's agent would get a whopping amount of $6.5 million in this deal. Most importantly, Ronaldo would be the highest-paid footballer in the history of the sports. But, the player will reportedly reject the offer as his main priority is European football at the moment, ESPN reports. Ronaldo joined Manchester United last summer from Juventus for around $15 million deal and has managed to score 24 goals in all competitions in 2021-22 season, which is the most among the United players. However, it remains to be seen whether the player, who wants to leave United as early as possible, would play at Old Trafford again wearing the No 7 red shirt or go elsewhere to get an opportunity to feature in UCL nights.

