Cristiano Ronaldo is hellbent on leaving Manchester United this summer, according to the latest update in this transfer saga. The Portugal star, who was seeking an exit route at Old Trafford had arrived at the club with his agent to hold talks over his future. But it seems that there has not been a change in the player's stance, with him reportedly telling manager Erik ten Hag that he wants to leave the club this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Picture of His Chiseled Physique As Speculations Over His Manchester United Future Continue (See Post)

According to The Times, Manchester United are firm in their stance of not letting Ronaldo leave this summer. The five-time Ballon d'Or champion, who has a year remaining on his current contract at Manchester United, was also reportedly asked by ten Hag to rethink his decision. Ten Hag was learnt to have made clear his project and plans at Manchester United. But Ronaldo has not changed his stance as he still is on the lookout for clubs where he can compete in the Champions League. If the player missing out on Manchester United's pre-season was an indication, now it seems clear that he doesn't see himself playing in the United shirt next season. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Kevin Pietersen, Former England Player, Urges Chelsea to Sign Portuguese Forward This Summer Amid Manchester United Exit Speculations

The report further claims that Manchester United have granted Ronaldo's representatives permission to look for other options. Noted Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is trying to find a solution to this situation. Earlier, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich have ruled out the possibility of signing Ronaldo this summer.

