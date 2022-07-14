Cristiano Ronaldo has been reportedly offered a staggering amount of £250 million by a Saudi Arabia Club to join them in this summer window amid the uncertainty of the Portuguese's star future at Old Trafford. According to CNN Portugal, a popular team from Middle East have given Ronaldo a chance to be the highest-paid footballer in the history if he starts his journey to the land of Arabs. After the Manchester United forward's bombshell transfer request to the club, the player has been linked with the links of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and even Barcelona, who are considered as his foes thanks to his prime days in Real Madrid. However, the mammoth offer from the Middle East Club has reached in a time which many believe is the perfect moment in the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: PSG Reject Offer To Sign Manchester United Star

The 37-year-old superstar is now spending time with his family after missing Manchester United's training and pre-season campaign due to personal issues. Following a trophyless season in 2021-22, Ronaldo has been reluctant in continuing his stint at Old Trafford. Due to lack of notable signing and seemingly uncleared ambition for the next seasons, the superstar player handed in his transfer request to United board. Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Barcelona- despite all these clubs being linked with Ronaldo for a summer transfer, Man United have attached a 'Not For Sale' tag with the Portuguese talisman. The most recent addition to Ronaldo's unhappiness list as Red Devil is the 25% salary cut of all players following their failure in qualifying for 2022-23 UEFA Champions League. His agent, Jorge Mendes, is reportedly hunting a suitable elite club for the global star.

Meanwhile, the £250 million offer from the Saudi Arabia club whose name is yet to be revealed, has given a twist in Ronaldo's transfer tale. According to CNN Portugal, Ronaldo's salary would be around £2 million per week which will be more than five times the Portuguese football icon earns at Man United. It also offers an amount of nearly £25 million to Manchester United if the English outfit allow the player to leave this summer, which is almost double of £12.7 million what the Red Devils paid to juventus. However, with being adamant to keep Ronaldo in the club, it remains to be seen whether Manchester United let their player of the last season go for money. On the other hand, many are of the view that Cristiano Ronaldo, who always craves for difficult challenge in European football, would not go to Middle East.

