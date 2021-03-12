Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been in contact with Inter Miami owner David Beckham over a possible to move to Major League Soccer. Ronaldo was part of the Juventus team that suffered a shock exit from the UEFA Champions League to Porto in the last 16. His current contract at Juventus expires at the end of the next season but both parties are yet to hold renewal talks. Ronaldo’s future has become the talk since Juventus’ exit from the UCL. He has been linked with a move to either Paris Saint-Germain or to the MLS in the United States. 3 Reasons Why Cristiano Ronaldo Should Leave Juventus After Yet Another UEFA Champions League Disappointment.

Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid to help the Italy champions realise their Champions League dreams. Juventus’ last UCL title came in 1996 and since then the Serie A champions have suffered five final defeats, including two in three seasons between 2015 and 2017. Ronaldo played in the latter of those two final defeats but in the opposite team. He scored a brace as Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 to start their three UCL title-winning seasons. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: PSG Considering a Move For Juventus Striker.

A five-time Champions League winner himself, Ronaldo leads the all-time list for most goals scored in Champions League finals. His four goals in UCL finals and success rate in knockout games was the reason Juventus paid Real Madrid a record Italian club figure for his signature. But the 36-year-old Portuguese star has only disappointed in his three-year spell at the club. During which, Juventus have been knocked out by Ajax from the quarter-finals and by Lyon and Porto from the last 16 stage in the last two seasons.

In his three seasons at the club, Ronaldo has scored just 14 goals in 23 Champions League appearances and failed to lead the club to Champions League glory. Their ouster from the last 16 stage against Porto extended Juventus’ Champions League trophy drought to 26 seasons. They had reached the final twice in the three seasons before Ronaldo joined. But since his arrival, Juventus have failed to get past the quarters.

That failure has resulted in Juventus being reluctant to extend Ronaldo’s contract. Amid all these, Todofichajes have reported that the Portuguese superstar has held talks with Inter Miami owner David Beckham and is keen on playing in the MLS. He has been also linked with a move to PSG but that depends on what Lionel Messi chooses following his contract expiration at Barcelona at the end of the current season.

Juventus are also reportedly keen on selling the five-time Ballon d’Or winner this summer but their demand for 60 million Euros can be matched by very few clubs under the current circumstances. Ronaldo's hefty wages and bonuses are also a matter of concern for clubs looking to sign the 36-year-old forward. Juventus are looking to rebuild their squad after three consecutive seasons of disappointment in Europe and want to get Ronaldo off their books.

Inter Miami are ready to pay the transfer fee and also can match Ronaldo’s hefty wages. The report states that the MLS side are offering a three-year deal and have contacted Ronaldo with their offer.

