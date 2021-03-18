Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Juventus remains uncertain following Bianconeri’s early exit from the Champions League. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was signed by the club in 2018 for a record fee with hopes of winning Europe’s premier competition but since then, the Italian giants have been disappointing in the competition and could part ways with their star in the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo Revisits his Journey in Football After Surpassing Pele.

Several clubs are said to be interested in the 36-year-old but Manchester United won’t be pushing to resign their former star according to Express Sport. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been linked with a return to Old Trafford after doubts over his future at Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid Return Possible, Zinedine Zidane Spills Beans.

Cristiano Ronaldo was once a dream signing for Manchester United chief Ed Woodward but the Red Devils hierarchy have switched their focus to other targets as they look to build a competitive team under Ole Gunnar Solskjar and won’t be looking to make a move for the Portuguese star if he becomes available in the summer.

The Portuguese star is the highest-paid player at Juventus and his contract comes to an end in 2022. It is understood that the club will hold a meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo to decide his future at the club, however, there are rumours that the 36-year-old won’t be continuing in Turing beyond the current season.

Juventus are looking to rebuild their team after a disappointing season and are considering selling Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer to lower their wage bill. The 36-year-old becomes a free agent in 2022 and the Italian giants could let him go to get some return on their initial investment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2021 08:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).