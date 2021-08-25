The whispers of Cristiano Ronaldos' transfer rumours are getting louder with each passing day. Earlier he was linked to his previous clubs Real Madrid and Manchester United. Post this, he even took to social media and asked the press to not speculate about his transfer. But no sooner Juventus benched him from the starting XI against Udinese, once again the transfer buzz began and now it is reported widely that Ronaldo has offered himself of Manchester City. With this, he has also risked his Manchester United legacy. Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay at Juventus, Insists Club President Pavel Nedved Amid CR7’s Transfer Rumours.

Juventus is said to be asking for a fee of 25 million euros but the club is interested in a swap deal. The Bianconeri is keen on getting Gabriel Jesus on board and intends to swap Ronaldo with Manchester City in return. On the other hand, it is said that Pep Guardiola is only interested in a deal if Raheem Sterling is offloaded. Ronaldo is said to be looking for options. It was widely reported that PSG could sign CR7 in 2022 and he could play alongside Lionel Messi who was recently signed by the French giants.

However, despite these rumours, Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved is confident that CR7 will stay and Juventus and the club have no got bid for the Portugal star so far. The media spoke to him after Ronaldo was benched and downplayed rumours of exit. I can absolutely confirm Ronaldo will remain at Juventus this season," he said. It would be interesting to see if CR7 stays at the club.

