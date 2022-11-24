The Portuguese forward and five times Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo's second spell at Manchester United has come to an end. He played his last match for the Red devils before giving an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. He slammed the Club, the United boss Erik Ten Hag and the club legends, Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville. This led to Club taking legal action against the Portuguese and resulted in terminating his two-year contract. Ronaldo is currently a free agent and as soon as the world cup ends he will be looking for a new club to join in January. It is well known, the vast wage demand of the ageing Portuguese forward and also the recent decline in the last few months, let's take a look at the clubs that will be willing to sign Cristiano Ronald over the winter transfer. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Parting Ways with Manchester United, Says 'Right Time To Seek a New Challenge'.

Sporting Lisbon: The return to his boyhood club will be the most romantic option for the 37-year-old, to go back where it all began. The club will no doubt accept the superstar open-heartedly. Sporting are also in need of a player like Ronaldo as they currently reside in fourth place in Primeira Liga, struggling to claim the Champions League spot. However, they are not cut to pay the forward of what he demands, but a deal can be made for a chance to play back in his home country.

Chelsea: The London Blues in summer were aiming to sign the Portuguese star as the talks were going on between Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes and new Chelsea majority shareholder Todd Boehly but couldn't succeed. Looking at Chelsea's lack of goal-scoring ability this season they might be in grave need of an effective striker and will most likely pursue the deal once again which they weren't able to make in the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo Fined of £50,000, Suspended for Two Games for Fan Phone Incident at Goodison Park in Everton.

Real Madrid: The Spanish giant with whom Ronaldo achieved many things, it was the best time of his footballing career. Winning four Champions league, five Ballon d'Or awards, and a number of golden boots, he won it all. The La Liga side had an impressive season so far but will be in need of striking options following the injury of Karim Benzema and who better than the club's top goal scorer. The Spanish Giants will surely have no problem with the wages and Ronaldo will love the opportunity to once again play with former boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Inter Miami: The MLS club owned by David Beckham will be the most beneficial option for the 37-year-old and most probably a step closer to his retirement. The former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham has already discussed the possibility of signing the Portuguese star and would love to see his former fellow playing for his team.

