The long-standing debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has been something that all of us have been hearing since donkey's years now. Now Manchester United's Fred had made an honest confession about the debate. Long ago, when he didn't play with CR7, Fred would say that he is a fan of Lionel Messi because of his playing style, but now that Fred is watching CR7 quite closely his loyalties are changed. The Manchester United midfielder also gave his reasons for changing his decision. Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Hostile Reception at Wenda Metropolis During ATM vs MUN, UCL 2021-22 Match, CR7 Fumes at Referee for Meaty Challenges by Home Team.

Fred was all praises for CR7 and explained that the Portugal star inspires everyone to work harder. The midfielder revealed that he is a great guy on and off the pitch. Fred labelled Cristiano Ronaldo as a role model for the youngsters in the team. "I can see closely the amount of work that he puts into every aspect of his football life. On the pitch, he’s always in the right place at the right time. He’s the player with the highest ability to turn a game around I’ve ever seen. I choose him now [over Lionel Messi]," he said during an interview.

The debate between Messi and Ronaldo has been quite an age-old one. The two have a huge fanbase. The sporting fraternity, football pandits have been divided over on who between the two is better. Yet one could not come to a conclusion on who between the two is better.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2022 09:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).