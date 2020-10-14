Cristiano Ronaldo has been tested positive with COVID-19 and is been put into isolation. Post this, he has been watching his team Portugal while they were sweating it out in the practice session. The pictures of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner watching the team sweating it out were shared online by the fans. On Tuesday, it was reported widely that the Juventus star has been tested positive with COVID-19. Ronaldo showed no signs of the discomfort during France vs Portugal ended with a goalless draw. The match was quite a nail-biting one CR7 missed out on goal-scoring twice. Cristiano Ronaldo Tests COVID-19 Positive! Portuguese FA Breaks The News About Juventus Forward Testing Positive For For Coronavirus.

On Monday, Ronaldo even posted a snap with the team where the players of Portugal were seen having a meal together. The snap was captioned, “United on and off the field!” Usually, it takes 10 days for a player to get fit after getting contacted by the virus Right now there is no official word on how many days would Ronaldo be in an isolation. Thus the picture of CR7 watching his team from the sidelines.

With CR7 being tested positive with COVID-19, it is unclear if Ronaldo will feature in the mouth-watering Champions League 2020 tie between Juventus and Barcelona. The match will be held on October 29, 2020, at the Allianz Training Center.

