Cristiano Ronaldo won't travel with Manchester United to Thailand for the pre-season tour, after repeatedly missing training camp of the club, according to The Guardian. The player earlier requested the club to give him some time-off, citing family and personal reasons. But, the Portuguese forward didn't show up to the training ground of Manchester United for four consecutive days and the club management had no idea about the reason behind Ronaldo's continuous absence. Top 5 Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News ICYMI: From Not Joining Bayern Munich to Manchester United Salary Cut, Here's All You Need to Know

Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer: Chelsea Fans Celebrate Portuguese Star's Summer Move Link to Stamford Bridge, Share Posts on Twitter Since the end of the last season, Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with numerous clubs like Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Barcelona, Roma and Napoli for a potential move after the United forward stressed his unhappiness regarding the Red Devils' lack of activity in the transfer market. Last week, the English club's player of the last season, informed the team management about his desire to leave Old Trafford, with the club sticking to their stance that Ronaldo has a year left in his contract and he is not for sale.

Meanwhile, according to the Guardian, Cristiano Ronaldo won't join his teammates on their pre-season tour to Thailand on Friday. According to reports, the 37-year-old Portuguese ace has informed Manchester United that he is dealing with some family issues and won't be available for the preseason campaign. The United board, that are adamant to keep the all-time-top goal scorer for another year, have reportedly permitted him the requested leave.

However, with Ronaldo's Chelsea link circulating in the transfer market, it will be interesting to see in which club Ronaldo will be playing in the next season.