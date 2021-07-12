Breaking records and scripting new ones is something that Cristiano Ronaldo is quite good at. This seems to quite a regular job for CR7 at work. Now, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Golden Boot race in Euro 2020. In four games, Ronaldo netted five goals and also had an assist. Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling came quite close to clinching the honour but sadly they couldn't as either of the two could not score goals in the finals of the Euro 2020. Cristiano Ronaldo Wins the Euro 2020 Golden Boot Award, Portugal Captain Scored 5 Goals in 4 Games.

Patrik Schick was also one of the favourites as he scored five goals in the tournament. But since Ronaldo has an assist to his credit. Thus the Portugal star walked away with the honour. Karim Benzema, Emil Forsberg, Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane stood third with four goals each to their credits. England fans had kept their fingers crossed for Kane to chip in, but sadly that did not happen. Now, check the full table below:

List of Highest Goal Scorers in EURO 2020:

Pos Player Team Goals =1 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 5 =2 Patrik Schick Czech Republic 5 =3 Karim Benzema France 4 =3 Emil Forsberg Sweden 4 =3 Romelu Lukaku Belgium 4 =3 Harry Kane England 4 =7 Raheem Sterling England 3 =7 Georginio Wijnaldum Netherlands 3 =7 Robert Lewandowski Poland 3 =7 Kasper Dolberg Denmark 3 =7 Xherdan Shaqiri Switzerland 3 =7 Haris Seferovic Switzerland 3 =7 Alvaro Morata Spain 3 =14 Thorgan Hazard Belgium 2

With this, the official account of Euro 2020 lauded Ronaldo for the feat. Check the tweet below:

🔝 5 goals in 4 games... 🇵🇹 Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo = EURO 2020 Alipay Top Scorer 👏#EUROTopScorer | @Alipay pic.twitter.com/OU9rLeSbjI — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 11, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal was eliminated from Euro 2020 from the Round of 16 itself. The team lost to Belgium 1-0 in the Round of 16. It was Thorgan Hazard who had scored a goal back then,

