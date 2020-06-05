Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes His Twins Eva and Mateo on Their 2nd Birthday, Says ‘Love You to the End of the World’ (See Post)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Family Celebrate Eva and Mateo's Birthday (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo, on Friday, celebrated the birthday of his twins Eva and Mateo who turned two-year-old on June 05, 2020. Ronaldo took to social media to wish both of his children a very happy birthday on their special day. The Portuguese and Juventus superstar shared a picture on social media and wrote a lovely message for both children. Eva and Mateo are twins and were born in 2017 reportedly to a surrogate mother. Ronaldo is also father to two more children, his eldest son Cristiano Jr and youngster daughter Alana Martina. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Adorable Photo of His Daughters Eva & Alana, Says ‘I Fall in Love Every Time I See These Two’.

“Happy Birthday to my two sweeties Eva and Mateo! 👧🏻🎉👶🏻🎉 We love you to the end of the world,” Ronaldo captioned a picture in which all of his four children, as well as girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, can be seen. The 35-year-old also used the hashtag “#prouddad” perhaps suggesting how proud he was to be a father to these four children. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Billionaire Footballer, Beats Lionel Messi on 2020 Forbes Celebrity 100 List.

Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes His Twins Eva and Mateo on Birthday

Happy Birthday to my two sweeties Eva and Mateo! 👧🏻🎉👶🏻🎉 We love you to the end of the world💕🙏 #prouddad pic.twitter.com/0YnvN2QxNy — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 5, 2020

Georgina also took to Instagram to share the same picture and wish Eva and Mateo as they celebrate their second birthday. Georgina also wrote a lovely message for the children on social media. In the picture, Ronaldo, Georgina and the children can be dressed portraying different cartoon characters. Ronaldo can be seen dressed as Aladin (as suggested by the waistcoat and the cap on top).

Georgina Rodrigues Pens Emotional Message

“The family is where life comes from and love never ends. Today we are celebrating the life of Eva and Mateo,” Georgina wrote in her long message for her children. “My daily feeling is full and grateful to Dios for taking care of us, giving us health, love and keeping them together. I love you family.” Mateo can be seen wearing a Spiderman costume, while Cristiano Jr is perhaps disguised in a Hulk costume.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has already returned to training sessions with club Juventus and is preparing to return to the field when the Serie A resumes on June 20. Juventus will begin their Serie A journey post the COVID-19 halt with a trip to Bologna but Maurizio Sarri’s men could also play AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final days before Serie A resumes.