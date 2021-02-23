Juventus vs Crotone took center stage last night in Turin and the world was about to witness yet another inspiring win from Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been silent for a few games now and had been raring to go. Now, Cristiano Ronaldo had been raring to go. He scored a goal brace before the teams headed for half-time and the scoreboard read 2-0. One goal was scored at the 38th minute and the other just before half-time. Both of them were headers and with this, Juventus had almost won the game in the first-half itself. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: Juventus Star Notifies Agent To Search For a New Club.

Weston McKennie was the one who scored a goal at the 66th minute of the match. Talking about the possession, Juventus touched the ball 60 per cent of the times and the rest 40 per cent was held by Crotone. Juventus took 27 shots and eight of them ended being on target. Whereas, the visitors had 15 shots out of which only a couple of them ended up being on target. Juventus made 522 passes during the match whereas, the opponents made 356 passes.

Now, let’s have a look at the goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Football 2.0 (@footballkingdom2.o)

Cristiano Ronaldo shattered a plethora of records after scoring a brace. The team is now placed on number three of the Serie A 2020-21 points table. The team has 45 points in their kitty. Inter Milan still leads the table with 53 points. AC Milan who has been dropping points off late is placed on number two.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2021 08:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).