Cristiano Ronaldo's supercar - Bugatti Veyron - which is valued at around £1.7 million was reportedly involved in a crash in Majorca on Monday. The Portuguese superstar is currently on a vacation with his family on the Island in Spain before returning to England for next season's preparation with Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts His Chiselled Physique, Manchester United Star Feels ‘Good’ While Working Out (See Pic).

The Portuguese superstar had reportedly shipped the car to Majorca. It is understood that it wasn't Cristiano Ronaldo, but one of his employees, who was driving the car before crashing the Buggati Veyron in the east coast resort of Sa Coma. The accident reportedly took place on Monday morning. Cristiano Ronaldo Holiday Photos: CR7 in 'Vacation Mode’ During Summer Break, Posts Shirtless Pic on Instagram.

It is understood that no one including the driver was seriously hurt in this incident. However, Cristiano Ronaldo's supercar suffered huge damage. It is understood that the car's expensive front motor was wrecked.

As per the reports, the driver seemed to have lost control of the vehicle, before crashing it. Further investigation revealed that no other car was involved in the incident.

Cristiano Ronaldo, along with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and five children had jetted to Majorca for the holidays. The family are renting a luxury home at the foot of the Tramuntana Mountains and enjoying days out on the footballer's super yacht.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to spend the week in Majorca before returning to Old Trafford for next season's preparations under new manager Erik ten Hag. There are many doubts if the 37-year-old will fit into the Dutchman's plan but he is excited to start this new chapter.

'What I know about him is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he's an experienced coach. We are happy and excited, not only as players, but the supporters as well' Cristiano Ronaldo told the club's website last month.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2022 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).