Unlike the previous years, this year Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus is struggling to make its place in the Champions League 2021-22. This year in the team is quite dependent on the results of other teams to make it to the top four. The fans are quite disappointed with Juventus' with the way this season has panned out for the team. The team has already lost the Serie A 2020-21 title to Inter Milan and their UCL spot is in danger. The only trophy the team won this season was the recently-concluded Coppa Italia 2020-21. Bologna Fans Put Up Anti-Juventus Banners Ahead of Their Serie A 2020-21 Clash, AC Milan Fans Reportedly Promise to Buy Rossoblu Shirts If they Beat Bianconeri.

However, Juventus is still not out ruled out completely from the Champions League race. Everything lies depends on how the teams in the top four perform during their last games of the Serie A 2020-21. Team Juventus can still make it to the top four if things pan out according to the below-mentioned calculations keeping in mind the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo's men are placed on number five of the points table with 75 points, Napoli and AC Milan have 76 points and are placed on fourth and third spot respectively.

A. Juventus will have to win their last Serie A 2020-21 match against Bologna which will be held on May 24, 2021, at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium.

B. If Juventus wishes to make it to four, then they will want either AC Milan or Napoli to drop points against their respective opponents. This will bring Juventus to the top four and AC Milan will then qualify for Europa League. The Goal Difference will then allow Juventus to make it to the top four.

C. If AC Milan or Napoli do not drop points, Juventus will be into the Europa League next season.

So it is going to be an intense battle for a spot in UCL 2021-22 between Juventus and AC Milan. It would be interesting to see how the weekend turns out to be for the teams.

