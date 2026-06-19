Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Katia Aveiro’s Cryptic Post Goes Viral Following Portugal's Shock Draw Against Congo DR in FIFA WC 2026

Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign kicked off with an unexpected stumble, as the Seleção were held to a 1-1 draw by a resilient DR Congo at Houston Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. The result has not only left fans reeling but has also sparked a fierce online debate, fueled by a cryptic social media post from Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, who appeared to criticize her brother's teammates for seemingly sidelining the 41-year-old superstar. Ivana Knoll 'World Cup's Sexiest Fan' Captivates Audiences During England vs Croatia FIFA WC 2026 Opener.

Katia Aveiro's Viral Post After Portugal's Draw vs Congo DR (Photo IG@Katiaveirooficial)

Karia Aveiro's Viral Post

🚨📲 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Katia Aveiro (Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister) on Instagram. “Magically, they forgot how to: • Pass the ball around • Win the ball back • Launch counter-attacks The game became all about passing backwards in midfield… Strange World Cup. Very strange. 🇵🇹” pic.twitter.com/zIczTSOYJY — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) June 19, 2026

The disappointing stalemate, Portugal's opening Group Stage fixture in the expanded 48-team tournament, saw a dominant Portugal side struggle to convert chances, with many supporters on social media pointing fingers at a perceived reluctance from some players to involve their legendary captain. The sentiment quickly gained traction, culminating in Aveiro's pointed commentary.

Katia Aveiro's Cryptic Post Ignites Fan Fury

Katia Aveiro, known for her staunch defense of her brother, took to social media shortly after the final whistle. While not explicitly naming any players, her post, which quickly went viral, resonated deeply with fans who felt Ronaldo was being deliberately overlooked. Aveiro's history of outspoken support for Cristiano Ronaldo, including past criticisms of team dynamics, amplified the impact of her latest intervention. Online, Portuguese football enthusiasts echoed her frustration, accusing certain teammates of actively avoiding passes to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, despite his pivotal role in previous campaigns. Germany's Manuel Neuer Confirms International Retirement After FIFA World Cup 2026.

Tournament Context and Cristiano Ronaldo's Role

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marks the first time the tournament features an expanded 48-team format. For Portugal, and particularly for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is participating in his likely final World Cup at 41 years old, a strong start was paramount. DR Congo, making their second appearance in the World Cup after their debut in 1974, proved to be a formidable opponent. The draw places early pressure on Portugal as they navigate a challenging group stage, with the focus now intensifying on their next fixture and the team's ability to integrate their iconic forward more effectively. This draw also marked DR Congo's first-ever World Cup point, following their first-ever goal scored by Yoane Wissa.

The draw against DR Congo, compounded by the vocal criticism from Ronaldo's sister and a growing chorus of disappointed fans, sets a tense tone for Portugal's World Cup ambitions. The team will need to quickly address both their on-field performance and the swirling off-field controversies to ensure a successful deep run in the tournament.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 08:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).