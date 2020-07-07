Crystal Palace will host Chelsea in their next assignment in English Premier League 2019-20. The match will be played on July 7 at Selhurst Park. Chelsea will be keen to come on top of the encounter and they aim to replace Leicester City at the third position of team standings. On the other hand, The Eagles haven’t enjoyed a great run since the restart of the season and should aim to leave a significant impact in the forthcoming game. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, defenders, strikers and midfielders for CRY vs CHE match. Chelsea Unveil New Away Kit for 2020-21 Season, Fans Compare Jersey Design to Manchester City.

The Blues will certainly step into the upcoming game as favourites as they are coming off an emphatic 3-0 victory against the Watford. On the other hand, Roy Hodgson's Men resumed the season with a win against Bournemouth. However, they then lost three straight matches in a row. Also, Chelsea have won four of their previous five meetings against the South Londoners. However, the Eagles have the knack off upsetting big teams and the visitors must be aware of the fact. Now, let’s look at the ideal Dream11.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Vicente Guaita (CRY) should be selected as the goal-keeper of your fantasy team.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Reece James (CHE), Andreas Christensen (CHE), Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE) are the ideal picks for defenders in your side.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Mason Mount (CHE), Willian (CHE), Christian Pulisic (CHE), Wilfried Zaha (CRY), James McArthur (CRY) can be picked as midfielders in your side.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Olivier Giroud (CHE) and Jordan Ayew (CRY) should fill the final two spots in your dream11 team.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Vicente Guaita (CRY), Reece James (CHE), Andreas Christensen (CHE), Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE), Mason Mount (CHE), Willian (CHE), Christian Pulisic (CHE), Wilfried Zaha (CRY), James McArthur (CRY), Olivier Giroud (CHE), Jordan Ayew (CRY)

Willian can be picked as the captain of your dream11 team while his teammate Christian Pulisic should be named as vice-captain.

