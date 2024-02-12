Crystal Palace will be looking to create some daylight between them and the relegation zone, when it takes on Chelsea at home. The Eagles are currently 15th with 24 points from 23 games played. Having managed to win twice in their last five games which includes three defeats, they have not been able to build any real momentum. Opponents Chelsea are under pressure with two defeats on the bounce. They are out of the top four race and with more than half the season gone, once again languish outside the top half of the table. Mauricio Pochettino will want his team to replicate their Cup form in the league at the earliest. Crystal Palace versus Chelsea will be streamed on the Hotstar app and telecasted on the Star Sports network from 1:30 am IST. West Ham 0–6 Arsenal, Premier League 2023–24: Bukayo Saka’s Brace Helps Gunners Steamroll Hammers in Biggest Away Win

Michael Olise is ruled out for several weeks after aggravating his injury in the last game. Marc Guehi is another key player ruled out for the hosts. Joel Ward is likely to undergo a late fitness assessment to determine his availability. Jordan Ayew and Jefferey Schlupp on the wings will try and create opportunities for Jean-Philippe Mateta, the lone striker up top.

Benoit Badiashile is injured again for the Blues and will not be available for the contests. He joined the likes of Wesley Fofana, Reece James, and Romeo Lavia on the treatment table. Nicolas Jackson has done well to lead the attack for Chelsea and he will have Conor Gallagher behind him as the playmaker. Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke should get the chance on the wings. Aston Villa 1–2 Manchester United, Premier League 2023–24: Scott McTominay Grabs Late Winner for Red Devils Victory Against Villains.

When is Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea are set to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2023-24 on Tuesday, February 13. The Crystal Palace vs Chelsea match will be played at Selhurst Park, London and it will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channels. For Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Chelsea have a great record against Crystal Palace, winning their last 12 encounters. Expect the visitors to dominate and claim all three points here.

