Third placed Manchester City could go level on points with league leaders Liverpool albeit temporarily, when they take on Crystal Palace in an away tie. The Premier League title race is heating up with Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City embroiled in a stiff competition. The champions defeated Aston Villa convincingly in mid-week and they know they will need to continue their winning run-in order to give themselves a chance to keep hold of the trophy. Pep Guardiola has declared if Manchester City drop points again this term, they will be out of the reckoning. Crystal Palace are without a win in their last four games and occupy the 14th spot of standings. Former Spain FA President Luis Rubiales Detained Amid Corruption Probe.

Sam Johnstone, Rob Holding, Marc Guehi, Matheus Franca, Cheick Doucoure, and Odsonne Edouard will miss the game for Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze will carry the attacking threat from the wings and look to set up Jean-Phillipe Mateta, their central striker. Adam Wharton will be the central midfielder where he will likely sit back, allowing his partner Will Hughes to push forward.

Ederson Moares will return for Manchester City against Real Madrid and look to sit out of this clash. Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake are not fit and there is no update on their return. Erling Haaland leads the attack with Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden as the attacking playmaker. Rodri at the base of the midfield is the heart beat of this city side.

When is Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester City will visit Aston Villa in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, April 6. The Manchester City vs Aston Villa match will be played at the Selhurst Park, London, England and it starts at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester United Defenders Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof Ruled Out for a Month Due to Muscle Injuries.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels. For more Crystal Palace vs Manchester City viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Crystal Palace will be no match against the quality of Manchester City and the visitors should claim all three points. .

