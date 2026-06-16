The tiny Caribbean island of Curaçao has made an enormous impact on the global football scene, officially being recognized by Guinness World Records as the smallest country by population to ever qualify and play in the FIFA World Cup. The prestigious plaque was presented on Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Houston, Texas, a momentous day that also saw the 'Blue Wave' make their historic World Cup debut against football giants Germany. Sarpreet Singh Makes History: First Indian-Origin Player to Start a FIFA World Cup Match for New Zealand.

Curaçao secured its place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on November 19, 2025, after a hard-fought goalless draw against Jamaica in Kingston. At the time of qualification, the island's population stood at 156,115 inhabitants, shattering the previous record held by Iceland, which qualified for the 2018 World Cup with a population of approximately 340,000 to 350,000. Beyond population, Curaçao is also recognized as the smallest nation by land area, covering approximately 444 square kilometers, to reach the tournament finals.

A Dream Realised

Under the seasoned guidance of 78-year-old Dutch coach Dick Advocaat, who becomes the oldest head coach in World Cup history, Curaçao navigated a remarkable qualification campaign. The team finished top of their CONCACAF third-round qualifying group, remaining unbeaten with three wins and three draws from six matches. This incredible journey, culminating in their maiden World Cup appearance, has been a source of immense national pride and international attention.

The Guinness World Record certificate was formally presented to Gilbert Martina, President of the Curaçao Football Federation (FFK), at a ceremony held at the Hotel ZaZa Museum District in Houston. Prime Minister Gilmar “Pik” Pisas was also scheduled to address attendees, marking the significance of the event for the autonomous island nation within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Curaçao Handed Guinness World Record

We were delighted to present Gilbert Martina, the President of the Curaçao Football Federation, the certificate for the smallest country by population to qualify for the FIFA World Cup - 156,115 people 🇨🇼 pic.twitter.com/G8wOmNDEzZ — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 16, 2026

World Cup Debut and Upcoming Fixtures

Curaçao's historic World Cup campaign kicked off with a challenging opening match against Germany where they suffered a 7-1 defeat. Despite the scoreline, Livano Comenencia etched his name in the record books by scoring Curaçao's first-ever World Cup goal. The team, currently ranked 82nd in the FIFA standings, is placed in Group E alongside Germany, Côte d'Ivoire, and Ecuador. Heartbreak Behind the Heroics: US Visa Barriers Leave Vozinha Crying for Absent Mother After FIFA World Cup 2026 Heroics vs Spain.

Upcoming Curaçao FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches

Opponent Venue Date Time (ET) Ecuador Kansas City Stadium June 20, 2026 8:00 p.m. Côte d'Ivoire Philadelphia Stadium June 25, 2026 4:00 p.m.

Prior to the tournament, Curaçao concluded its preparations with a 4-1 loss to Scotland in Glasgow, followed by a convincing 4-0 victory over Aruba in a send-off match in Willemstad. Key players in Advocaat's squad include experienced goalkeeper Eloy Room, midfield stalwart Leandro Bacuna, and attacking talent Tahith Chong.

Curaçao's incredible journey to the FIFA World Cup 2026, capped by this Guinness World Record, stands as a testament to determination and the power of a collective dream. It serves as an inspiration that even the smallest nations can achieve greatness on the biggest international stages.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Guinness World Records ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 11:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).