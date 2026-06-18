Czechia vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage continues to deliver intense matchups, and Thursday, June 18, 2026, brings a critical fixture between Czechia and South Africa. Kicking off at 9:30 PM IST, this Group A clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, USA, sees both nations desperate for their first points of the tournament. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 19): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Match Details

Detail Information Teams Czechia vs South Africa Date Thursday, June 18, 2026 Kick-off IST 9:30 PM IST Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA Stage Group Stage, Group A

Form Guide & What's at Stake

Both Czechia and South Africa arrive in Atlanta on the back of opening-day defeats. Czechia faced a 1-2 loss in their opening fixture, while South Africa suffered a 0-2 loss to Mexico. These results mean a loss in this fixture would make advancement to the knockout stages almost impossible for either side, turning this into an early do-or-die battle.

Czechia, currently ranked 40th globally, will look to their attacking prowess led by Patrik Schick. Prior to the tournament, Czechia showcased solid performances in their warm-up matches. South Africa, ranked 60th, have been in inconsistent form recently, with results including a 0-0 draw against Nicaragua, a 1-1 draw and a 1-2 loss against Panama, and a 1-2 loss to Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Contrasting Starts in FIFA World Cup 2026 for Legends.

Probable Lineups

Czechia (Expected 3-4-2-1 / 3-4-3 formation)

Goalkeeper: Matěj Kovář

Defenders: Štěpán Chaloupek, Robin Hranáč, Ladislav Krejčí (C)

Midfielders: Vladimír Coufal, Tomáš Souček, Alexandr Sojka, Jaroslav Zelený

Attacking Midfielders: Lukáš Provod, Adam Hložek

Forward: Patrik Schick

South Africa (Expected 4-3-3 / 4-2-3-1 formation)

Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams (C)

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Jayden Adams

Forwards: Oswin Appollis, Lyle Foster, Relebohile Mofokeng

Fantasy Football Tips

Given Czechia's stronger squad depth, the European side enters as favorites. Their attacking players, especially Patrik Schick, will be crucial. For South Africa, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams could rack up save points, and striker Lyle Foster remains their primary goal threat.

This high-stakes encounter promises to be a gripping affair as both nations vie for vital points to keep their FIFA World Cup 2026 dreams alive. Choose your fantasy XI wisely!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).