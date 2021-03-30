Barcelona have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba but are likely up give up on the pursuit due to financial difficulties. The Austrian has been on the radar of the Catalan giants for several years and there was a possibility of the move going through after the election of new president Joan Laporta, who has a good relationship with the defender's agent. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Joan Laporta Planning Contract Offer For Barcelona Skipper.

David Alaba’s contract with Bayern Munich ends on June 30, 2021, and the defender has refused to sign a new deal, which will see him be a free agent in the summer. Barcelona are keen on the Austrian, due to his versatility but the club's financial restrictions might see them pull out of the race for the defender according to Sport.

As per the publication, Barcelona’s needs in other areas could also force them to pull out of the David Alaba race. The Catalans are in search of a striker and have been linked with a number of players including Borussia Dortmund starlet Erling Haaland. Sergio Aguero to Leave Manchester City: Top Clubs Who Could Sign Argentine Striker in Summer.

It is understood that David Alaba is demanding a multi-million dollar contract to sign a deal with the Catalans, making him one of the highest-paid players in the squad but Barcelona cannot afford the wages. The Blaugranas need the 28-year-old to reduce his wages or for them to sell a key player in order to meet the Austrians demand.

In addition, Joan Laporta and his board members are looking at ways to reduce the wage-bill of the current squad due to the massive debt. Several players agreed on a pay cut amid the coronavirus pandemic but it is understood that the club hierarchy are further looking to reduce the salaries of several players.

