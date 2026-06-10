India's public service broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, has officially announced the list of 2026 FIFA World Cup matches that will be available for live telecast on DD Sports. The 23rd edition of the quadrennial men's tournament is set to make history as the biggest-ever iteration, featuring an expanded format of 48 teams instead of the traditional 32. FIFA World Cup 2026 Full Schedule in IST: Check Complete Football WC Time Table.

The broadcasting initiative ensures that millions of football fans across the country can access high-profile international matches without the burden of private subscription fees. The live telecast on DD Sports will cater specifically to users of the DD Free Dish platform, extending the commercial boundaries of elite sports distribution in the region.

A comprehensive list of matches scheduled for live telecast on the DD Sports channel has been outlined chronologically below.

DD Sports Live Telecast Schedule of FIFA World Cup 2026 in IST

Dates Match Details Start time* (IST) 12/06/2026 Opening Match- Mexico Vs. South Africa 00:30 10/07/2026 Quarter Final 1 01:30 11/07/2026 Quarter Final 2 00:30 12/07/2026 Quarter Final 3 02:30 12/07/2026 Quarter Final 4 06:30 15/07/2026 Semi Final 1 00:30 16/07/2026 Semi Final 2 00:30 20/07/2026 Final 00:30

Premium Knockout Stage Broadcast Schedule

The live matches chosen for public broadcast cover key competitive clashes, beginning with the highly anticipated opening matchday game. The linear television list heavily prioritises the business end of the tournament, ensuring fans can watch the road to the trophy without a paid subscription. Why FIFA Is Changing Stadium Names for Football World Cup 2026?

DD Sports FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule

Broadcast Schedule ⚡️ FIFA World Cup 2026 Games LIVE on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish)#FIFAWorldCup⚽️ pic.twitter.com/muYkTeM2r4 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) June 10, 2026

Zee Secures Primary Rights to Prevent Subcontinent Blackout

The arrangement with public TV follows a major, last-minute breakthrough in the private commercial sector. Zee Entertainment Enterprises officially secured the primary media rights package for the Indian subcontinent, ending months of intense speculation and avoiding a total broadcast blackout just ten days before the tournament's commencement.

Under the extensive long-term agreement spanning until 2034, Zee will hold the exclusive rights to broadcast and stream 39 distinct FIFA events, including both the 2026 and 2030 men's iterations. Commercial multi-language coverage will be anchored across Zee's newly launched Unite8 Sports linear television network alongside their digital streaming counterpart, Zee5.

A Multi-National Tournament Structure

Co-hosted by three North American countries, the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the competition features a total of 104 matches spread across 16 world-class venues. The tournament officially opens at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, featuring a Group A clash between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa.

Given the considerable time zone differences between North America and India, the live broadcast schedule features numerous late-night and early-morning kick-offs. The official match timings have been tailored to Indian Standard Time (IST), ensuring that local audiences can plan their viewing schedules efficiently around the crucial tournament milestones.

Aligning Public Interest with Major Sporting Events

The decision to provide extensive coverage of these specific FIFA World Cup matches follows a calculated structural push by Prasar Bharati to prioritize high-profile global sporting content on domestic networks. The broadcast agreement allows state television to sit alongside commercial broadcast partners, maximizing accessibility for the public.

By delivering the marquee opening match alongside the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final directly to terrestrial antennas and satellite dish packages, the network aims to expand national interest in the sport of football, laying down accessible platforms for regional and national fan bases during the tournament's most dramatic moments.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (DD Sports). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).