An unauthorised drone was intercepted and brought down by Mexican military personnel near the South Korea national football team’s training base in Guadalajara on Tuesday, June 16, casting a shadow over the Taegeuk Warriors’ preparations for their vital FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match against co-hosts Mexico. The incident, confirmed by South Korea's coach Hong Myung-bo, raised immediate concerns about potential espionage. Elye Wahi, Previously Arrested Under Match-Fixing Probe, Features for Ivory Coast in FIFA World Cup 2026.

Security forces, operating under Mexico’s comprehensive 'Plan Kukulkan' World Cup security programme, detected the drone operating close to the South Korean camp at the Chivas Verde Valle facility. Rather than kinetic force, authorities employed specialised signal-jamming equipment to disrupt the device’s communications, forcing it to crash. Two unidentified individuals, reportedly responsible for launching the drone from a nearby residential area, quickly retrieved the downed aircraft and fled the scene before they could be apprehended.

Coach Expresses Disappointment

As per AFP, South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo addressed the media on Wednesday, June 17, acknowledging the incident. "Yesterday during our training there was a drone in the sky, and we came to know about the fact," Hong stated. While he expressed his displeasure, he also assured that the team’s tactical preparations were largely unaffected. "Fortunately it was right before we practiced our tactics, so it did not impact us significantly," Hong explained. "But, while we were preparing for the match, that was the most important timing. So, what happened was unfortunate."

The Korea Football Association (KFA) has formally reported the incident to FIFA, requesting assurances that such disruptions will not recur.

World Cup Security Heightened

Drone flights have been strictly prohibited over stadiums and training facilities hosting World Cup matches and events across Mexico, the United States, and Canada as part of the extensive security measures put in place for the tournament. A federal official, speaking anonymously, indicated that several drones have been neutralised in recent days after attempting to enter restricted areas around stadiums and team camps in host cities like Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey. 'Plan Kukulkan', launched in March, involves approximately 100,000 personnel from federal and local military and police forces dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of the global spectacle.

Anticipated Group A Showdown

The drone incident unfolds just hours before South Korea faces Mexico in a pivotal Group A clash at the Estadio Guadalajara. Both teams secured victories in their opening matches, making this encounter crucial for topping the group and securing a more favourable knockout stage draw. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 19): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Match Details:

Detail Information Competition FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage Group A, Matchday 2 Teams South Korea vs. Mexico Date Thursday, June 18, 2026 Kick-off Time 7:00 PM local time (America/Mexico_City) Venue Estadio Guadalajara, Mexico

Recent Form:

South Korea: Won their opening FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match against Czechia 2-1.

Mexico: Won their opening FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match against South Africa 2-0.

The swift response from the Mexican military underscores the heightened security environment surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026. While the KFA seeks further assurances, the focus now shifts to the highly anticipated match between South Korea and Mexico, where both teams will be aiming for a decisive victory.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (AFP). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).