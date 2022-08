Panaji, Aug 10 : Four first team players - Hrithik Tiwari, Muhammed Nemil, Phrangki Buam and Ayush Chhetri - will spearhead the FC Goa Durand Cup campaign this season as a part of the clubs' 26-member squad for the tournament, scheduled to be held from August 16 to September 18 in Kolkata, Guwahati and Imphal. Dev Team head coach Deggie Cardozo has been given the responsibility to plot the Gaurs' charge. FC Goa, who are also the defending champions of the Durand Cup remain unbeaten in the competition, having competed in two editions of the tournament in 2019 and 2021. Real Madrid 2–0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Karim Benzema, David Alaba Score As Los Blancos Clinch UEFA Super Cup 2021–22 Title (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Speaking ahead of the squad's departure to Kolkata to defend their crown, Deggie Cardozo said, "The Durand Cup is one of the most prestigious football tournaments in the World, and it's a good opportunity for us to display our potential at the highest level in India. We have a young squad who are hungry, eager and ready to prove themselves. "The atmosphere within the team is positive, as we've been working hard for quite some time now. In the run up to the competition, the team played some good matches and the players are in good shape. I'm confident and optimistic about our chances at the Durand Cup. I feel we're ready to perform to the best of our abilities."

This year, FC Goa will kickstart their Durand Cup campaign on August 16, when they take on Mohammedan SC in what will be a repeat of last year's final in the tournament opener. The Gaurs are in Group A alongside Mohammedan SC, Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC and Indian Air Force. Frenkie de Jong Transfer News: Chelsea Close to Agreeing Deal With Barcelona For Dutch Midfielder.

The full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Hrithik Tiwari, Hansel Coelho, Bob Jackson

Defenders: Delzan Passanha, Rayan Roger Menezes, Lesly Rebello (captain), Aditya Salgaonkar, Mallikjan Kalegar, Deeshank Kunkalikar, Salman Faris

Midfielders: Lalremruata HP, Velroy Fernandes, Delton Colaco, Malsawmtluanga, Davis Fernandes, Rayan Menezes, Anthony Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri, Muhammed Nemil, Shannon Viegas

Forwards: Vasim Inamdar, Phrangki Buam, Mevan Dias, Jovial Dias, Salgeo Dias, Jordan Borges

FC Goa's group-stage fixtures for Durand Cup 2022 are as follows:

August 16, 2022: Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, VYBK, 07:00 pm

August 19, 2022: FC Goa vs Indian Air Force, Kishore Bharati Krirangan, 03:00 pm

August 26, 2022: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, VYBK, 06:00 pm

August 30, 2022: Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa, VYBK, 06:00 pm.

The tournament will be telecast live across Sports 18 1 SD & HD, Sports 18 Khel (Sports Free-to-air channel) and live streamed on Voot.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2022 09:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).