East Bengal are coming out of a heartbreaking loss against Jamshedpur FC in the last match in the ISL 2023-24 where they squandered a one goal lead to lose the game 2-1 in the dying minutes of the game. They will next face Chennaiuin FC at their home in Kolkata. They are currently in the ninth position of the league table and their path to the play-off is getting tougher with every passing day. They won the Super Cup 2023-24 but since then their squad has undergone a few changes and Carles Cuadrat's men has struggled to replicate the same performance. East Bengal are also hurt with frequent injury issues and suspensions and this is one of the games they will desperately want to secure three point from and have a little push up the table. ISL 2023–24 Points Table Updated Live.

Chennaiyin have struggled in recent weeks, having won just once in their last five games. While Owen Coyle’s men have shown their potential in glimpses, defensive errors, coupled with inefficiency in front of goal, have proven costly on multiple occasions. A victory in Kolkata would propel them past their opponents and Bengaluru FC in the standings, placing them within two points of sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC at eighth.

When Is East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Chennaiyin FC are set to clash against East Bengal in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Monday, February 26. The EBFC vs CFC match is slated to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, Kolkata, India

at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1/HD, Sports18 3 SD/HD channels (English Commentary), Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary) and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch the live telecast of the East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC contest. For EBFC vs CFC live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will livestream the match Internationally. East Bengal at home will have enough quality and the game is likely to end in a draw.

