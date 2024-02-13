East Bengal have not managed a win in their last five attempts in the Indian Super League, a run which also includes four draws. They play host to Mumbai City FC next, looking to return to winning ways following their defeat at the hands of NorthEast United. The Kolkata giants do not look like challenging for a playoff spot as things stand and unless there is a major change in their form, the team are out of the title race. Opponents Mumbai City FC on the other hand are fifth but lack momentum considering they have lost twice in their last three games. East Bengal versus Mumbai City FC will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST. ISL 2023–24 Points Table Updated Live.

Nandhakumar Sekar was on the scoresheet for East Bengal in the last game and his performances on the wing has been largely good. Naorem Mahesh Singh and Cleiton Silva occupy the two slots in the attacking third for the hosts. Ajay Chhetri and José Antonio Pardo in midfield will likely sit back and try and shield the backline.

Mumbai City continue to miss Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Gurkirat Singh, who are suspended since the Super Cup. Lallianzuala Chhangte and Alberto Noguera continue to be their main players in attack. José Luis Espinosa Arroyo is an experienced center-back but is also a threat in the opposition box. He along with Mehtab Singh will need to shore up the backline.

When Is East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

East Bengal will lock horns against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Tuesday, February 13. The EBFC vs MCFC match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, commonly known as the Salt Lake Stadium and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ISL 2023–24: Wilmar Jordan’s Brace Helps Punjab FC Stun Kerala Blasters FC With a Commanding Victory in Kochi.

Where To Watch East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1/HD and Sports 18 1/HD TV channels to watch the match in English. Fans who want to watch this in regional commentary can do so on Sports 18 3 and Sports 18 Khel TV channels (Hindi commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary) and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary). For live streaming details, scroll down. For East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC live streaming details, scroll down. AIFF Technical Committee Meets Indian Men’s Football Coach Igor Stimac Following AFC Asian Cup 2023.

How To Watch East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming of the East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. Both sides are known for not taking too many risks from the onset and this approach will need a change if they are to move up the points table. Both the teams lack confidence at the moment and we could very well see a draw as a result.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2024 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).