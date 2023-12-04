The matchday eight of Indian Super League 2023-24 will be interesting to watch as East Bengal will take on NorthEast United. Currently both East Bengal and NorthEast United are struggling in the ISL 2023-24 campaign. A win for both teams will be essential at this stage of the tournament. East Bengal sits in the ninth spot on the points table having just won a single game out of six games. East Bengal has five points on the board and will be looking to add three points to move a place up in the points table. ISL 2023-24 Points Table Updated Live: FC Goa Move to Top Spot After Victory Over Kerala Blasters

NorthEast United has just won two games out of the seven games played in ISL 2023-24 and will be looking for another victory to move further in the points table as the ISL 2023-24 season is getting more and more competitive with each match. The teams from one to five positions have much less points difference and with each win, the tabletop teams are getting close to the title of ISL 2023-24.

When Is East Bengal vs NorthEast United, Indian Super League 2023-24 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The East Bengal vs NorthEast United, Indian Super League 2023-24 match will be played on Monday, December 4 at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, India. The ISL 2023-24 match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast East Bengal vs NorthEast United, Indian Super League 2023-24 Match, LIVE?

The broadcast rights of the ISL season 10 are with the Viacom18 network this time. The live telecast of the ISL 2023-24 season will be available on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, and VH1 SD/HD channels. The telecast in Hindi commentary will be available on Sports 18 Khel. The telecast in Malayalam commentary will be available in Surya Movies. Telecast with Bengali commentary will be available on DD Bangla and Colors Bangla Cinema (For only MBSG and EBFC matches).

Is East Bengal vs NorthEast United, Indian Super League 2023-24, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans will get access to the live streaming of the ISL 2023-24 on JioCinema app and website for free. The International streaming of ISL will be available on the OneFootball app.

