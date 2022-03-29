Argentina will take on Ecuador in the latest round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers. The clash will be played at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil, Ecuador on March 30, 2022 (early Wednesday morning) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Ecuador vs Argentina, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers live streaming details can scroll down below. FIFA World Cup 2022: Which Teams Qualified for the Mega Event in Qatar & Who Missed Out, Check Full List!

Argentine have been brilliant in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers as they are only one of the two undefeated teams in the competition. Lionel Scaloni’s team have secured a place at Qatar 2022 and will be aiming to continue the undefeated run. Meanwhile, Ecuador have also booked a spot at the World Cup and will look to hand the Albiceleste their first defeat.

When Is Ecuador vs Argentina CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The match between Ecuador and Argentina would be played at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil, Ecuador. The match would be played on March 30, 2022 (Wednesday) and has a scheduled start time of 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Ecuador vs Argentina CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier, LIVE?

Unfortunately, Ecuador vs Argentina match will not be live telecasted in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers in India. Fans will therefore not be able to catch the live-action of the CONMEBOL match on their television sets.

Is Ecuador vs Argentina CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Since there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers in India, fans will also not be able to watch Ecuador vs Argentina match online. But fans can always follow the match on the social media handles of both teams.

