Elye Wahi, Previously Arrested Under Match-Fixing Probe, Features for Ivory Coast in FIFA World Cup 2026

Ivory Coast's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign has been overshadowed by revelations that star forward Elye Wahi was arrested and questioned less than two weeks before the tournament began, facing a probe into alleged match-fixing in France. The 23-year-old, who started for the Elephants in their opening World Cup fixture, is under active investigation regarding suspicions that he deliberately received a yellow card during a Ligue 1 match in May. FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Heavyweights Tested as England Fire Four and DR Congo Hold Portugal.

Reports from sources including The Athletic indicate that Wahi, then playing for OGC Nice on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt, was taken into custody by French anti-corruption police on May 29, 2026. This arrest followed an investigation initiated by the Marseille public prosecutor's office into allegations of organised fraud, organised sports corruption, handling of proceeds of crime, and money laundering.

The Allegations

The focus of the investigation centers on a Ligue 1 match played on May 17, 2026, between OGC Nice and FC Metz. Authorities were reportedly alerted to unusual betting patterns related to Wahi receiving a yellow card during this game. Wahi was booked in the 35th minute for a late challenge on Metz defender Sadibou Sane. This yellow card was his fifth of the Ligue 1 season, which triggered a suspension, ruling him out of Nice's subsequent relegation playoff first leg against AS Saint-Etienne.

Curiously, Wahi's arrest on May 29 came hours after he had been the hero for Nice, scoring two goals and being named man of the match in the second leg of the relegation playoff, which Nice won 4-1 against AS Saint-Etienne to secure their top-flight status.

Current Status and World Cup Participation

Following his questioning, Elye Wahi was released from police custody. Crucially, he has not been charged with any crime, and investigations are ongoing. Despite the serious nature of the allegations, Wahi was permitted to travel with the Ivory Coast squad to the FIFA World Cup 2026, which commenced on June 11, 2026.

He has already featured prominently for the Elephants in the tournament:

Fixture Date (UTC) Venue Result Ivory Coast vs Ecuador June 15, 2026 (Sunday) Philadelphia, USA 1-0 win

In the match against Ecuador, Wahi played 55 minutes, notably hitting the crossbar before being substituted. Why Are Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Others Wearing New 'FIFA World Cup Legacy' Badge?.

Upcoming Fixtures

Ivory Coast, currently in Group E, faces a crucial schedule in the coming days:

Next Match: Against Germany in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Final Group Stage Match: Against Curacao on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

The ongoing investigation casts a shadow over Wahi's participation and the Ivory Coast's aspirations in North America. While he remains eligible to play as investigations continue, the football world watches closely for further developments in this unfolding story.

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