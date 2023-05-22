Empoli will be taking on Juventus in their upcoming Serie A 2022-23 match on Tuesday, May 23. The game will take place at Carlos Castellani, Empoli and has a string time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Empoli are currently in 14th place in the Serie A 2022-23 table with 39 points from 35 matches. they played out a 1-1 draw with Sampdoria in their previous match. On the other hand, Juventus are in the 2nd place in the table with 69 points from 35 matches. Napoli however have already won the Scudetto and the Bianconeri can finish only as runners-up. They recently lost to Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match. Juventus can book their place in next season's UEFA Champions League with a win over Empoli. Today, in this article let's take a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of this game. 'Racism is Normal in La Liga' Real Madrid Star Vinicius Junior Pens Down Emotional Note After Suffering Racist Abuses During Valencia Match.

Empoli have a huge injury list ahead of the Juventus game. Razvan Marin and Koni De Winter have been ruled out of this clash due to injuries. On the other hand, Jacopo Fazzini, Martin Satriano, Filippo Bandinelli, Liam Henderson, Fabiano Parisi and Lovro Stubljar are doubtful for this game. Juventus themselves have quite a few injury concerns. Paul Oigba, Kaio Jorge, Mattia De Sciglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Matias Soule and Nicolo Faigiolo are already out. Meanwhile, the availability of Danilo and Mohammed Ihattaren is questionable.

When is Empoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2022–23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Empoli will be hosting Juventus in their upcoming Serie A 2022-23 fixture on Tuesday, May 23. The game will begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Carlos Castellani, Empoli.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Empoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2022–23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Group possess the broadcasting rights of Serie A 2022-23. The match between Empoli and Juventus will be telecast live on the Sports18 1/HD channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Empoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2022–23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of Serie A 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Group. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of the Empoli vs Juventus game on the JioCinema app and website.

