Emre Can Scores Worldie on Borussia Dortmund Debut, Nets Brilliant Goal Against Former Club Bayer Leverkusen (Watch Video)

Emre Can Goal For Dortmund (Photo Credits: Twitter/ UEFA Champions League)

New Borussia Dortmund signing has announced himself to the yellow and black faithful in a brilliant way as he scored a sensational goal on Saturday against his former club Bayer Leverkusen. The German international joined the Bundesliga side on loan last month from Juventus and made a huge impact on his debut. The goal meant very little in the bigger scheme of things in the end as Dortmund lost the match 4-3 but Can’s strike will surely make the fans hopeful about what they can expect from the 26-year-old. Erling Haaland Scores Hattrick as Borussia Dortmund Debut.

Emre Can give Dortmund a 2-1 lead with his majestic strike in the 33rd minute of the game. The German international received the ball near the halfway line and passed it to Raphael Guerreiro whose deflected cross fell at Can’s feet. The 26-year-old curled the ball with great finesse from about 20-25 yards giving Lucas Hradecky no chance in the Leverkusen goal.

Watch the Goal

Emre Can scores a stunner against his former club on his Borussia Dortmund debut!!! pic.twitter.com/64JEvKkm6x — PassTheBall (@_PassTheBall) February 8, 2020

Once again this season Dortmund has let a lead slip in the last 10 minutes of the game. Leading 3-2 in the 80th minute, the yellow and blacks lost control of the game when Leon Bailey levelled the scored in the 81st minute and Lars Bender netted the winner moments later.

With this loss, Dortmund have missed out on a chance to cut the points gap between them and the top two teams Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, who meet on Sunday night. The Lucian Favre-managed side is third on the table but could see them fall down as low as fifth by the end of the matchday if results don’t go their way.