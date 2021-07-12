England did not have a fairy tale ending with the Three Lions losing the Euro 2020 finals against Italy. The team lost to the Azzurri on penalties 3-2 and post this, there was massive violence that broke out in England as the fans pelted glass bottles after the Three Lions lost the finals. Furthermore, the fans even hurled racist abuses at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka not just online but even at the Wembley Stadium. The visuals of the violence went viral on social media. Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa & Other Members of Team Italy React After Winning Euro 2020, Azzurri Beat England 3-2 on Penalties.

Also, the racist abuses got so nasty that even the England FC had to intervene and had to issue a statement about the same. The English body strongly condemned the act of the fans on social media. "We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible," read the statement.

Here is the video of violence following England's loss:

When I say that England fans don't deserve the good things, this is what I mean. Look at the scenes at Wembley 🤦🏾‍♂️#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/pr2lYXvWJc — Marvin Chege (@marvin_chege10) July 11, 2021

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also urged the social media companies to get their act together and punish the ones who are responsible for the heinous acts Talking about the violence, this is not the first time that English fans have misbehaved. The last time when England made its way into the finals of the Euro 2020, the police had made more than 20 arrests of these fans for they had pelted glass bottles on the police.

