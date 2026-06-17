England vs Croatia Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage is in full swing, and one of the most exciting early matchups sees European heavyweights England take on Croatia. Scheduled for Thursday, June 18, at 1:30 AM IST, this Group L encounter promises a tactical battle at the Dallas Stadium in Dallas. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 18): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Under Thomas Tuchel, England enters the tournament with high expectations, having enjoyed a flawless qualifying campaign where they topped Group K with a 100% win record, scoring 22 goals and conceding none. Their recent form includes positive results in warm-up friendlies, though they suffered an unexpected loss to Japan. Croatia, led by veteran coach Zlatko Dalić, also had a strong qualifying run, finishing atop UEFA Group L with seven wins and one draw, netting 26 goals while conceding just four. Known for their remarkable tournament runs, including a 2018 final appearance and a third-place finish in 2022, Croatia are perennial overperformers.

Their head-to-head record shows England with an advantage, having won six of their eleven previous meetings, with Croatia securing three victories and two matches ending in a draw. Notably, Croatia famously beat England in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, while England emerged victorious in their most recent clash at Euro 2020. Lionel Messi Equals Miroslav Klose's Record of Most Goals in FIFA World Cup History with Stunning Hat-Trick Against Algeria.

Match Details

Detail Information Teams England vs Croatia Date Thursday, June 18, 2026 Kick-off 1:30 AM IST Venue Dallas Stadium, Dallas Stage Group Stage Group Group L

Expected Lineups

England (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.

Croatia (4-2-3-1): Dominik Livaković; Josip Stanišić, Josip Šutalo, Josko Gvardiol, Ivan Perišić; Mateo Kovačić, Luka Modrić; Marco Pašalić, Andrej Kramarić, Ante Budimir; Petar Musa.

Top Fantasy Picks

Harry Kane (FW, England): England's captain and talisman arrives in North America in phenomenal form, having scored 61 goals for Bayern Munich in the 2025-26 season. He is a guaranteed goal threat and a strong contender for the Golden Boot.

Jude Bellingham (MID, England): Despite some recent questions about his club form, Bellingham is expected to start in the attacking midfield role for England and remains a potent creative and scoring force.

Josko Gvardiol (DEF, Croatia): The Manchester City defender is a world-class talent, offering both defensive solidity and potential attacking contributions from the back.

Declan Rice (MID, England): The midfield anchor for England, Rice is crucial for breaking up play and distributing the ball, earning valuable fantasy points through tackles, interceptions, and accurate passes.

Mateo Kovačić (MID, Croatia): A tireless box-to-box midfielder, Kovačić's work rate and passing ability make him a consistent fantasy performer.

Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

Captain: Harry Kane (England) - His exceptional goal-scoring record and proven big-game pedigree make him the safest and most high-upside captain choice.

Vice-Captain: Jude Bellingham (England) - As England's primary creative midfielder and a strong goal threat, Bellingham offers excellent vice-captain potential, especially if Kane is heavily marked.

Budget Differentials

Elliot Anderson (MID, England): Expected to partner Declan Rice in midfield, Anderson could be a solid, budget-friendly option to secure defensive midfield points.

Nico O'Reilly (DEF, England): The Manchester City full-back is likely to start at left-back and could offer attacking returns in addition to defensive points.

Luka Vušković (DEF, Croatia): The young defender is tipped to make his tournament debut and could be a valuable, low-cost defensive option for Croatia. England’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Base Plunged Into Lockdown by Kansas City Tornado Warning.

Players to Consider Avoiding

Bukayo Saka (MID, England): While a talented player, Saka has been battling fitness issues, and Thomas Tuchel might opt not to risk him from the start.

Luka Modrić (MID, Croatia): At 40 years old and playing in his final World Cup, Modrić remains a legend and vital to Croatia's play. However, for fantasy purposes, his impact might be more about control and experience than explosive direct goal contributions, making his high price less appealing compared to younger, more attacking options.

This opening Group L clash between England and Croatia is set to be a tightly contested affair. Choosing a balanced fantasy XI with a focus on consistent performers and potential game-changers will be key to success. Good luck with your Dream11 predictions!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).