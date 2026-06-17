England vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say

The 2026 FIFA World Cup journey for England and Croatia begins with a crucial Group L encounter at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Both nations, boasting rich World Cup histories and recent strong performances, are eager to lay down an early marker in the tournament. With kick-off scheduled for Thursday, June 18, at 1:30 AM IST, football enthusiasts are keenly watching how prediction markets are pricing this marquee fixture. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 18): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Polymarket, a leading platform for event-based prediction markets, has weighed in significantly on England's chances. The market currently assigns England an implied win probability of approximately 57% for this opening group stage match against Croatia. This reflects the market's confidence in the Three Lions to secure three points as they embark on their quest for World Cup glory.

Polymarket Prediction Market Insights

While Polymarket explicitly highlights England's strong win probability, specific market data for a draw or an outright Croatia victory for this particular fixture is not as prominently detailed in available reports. However, based on the nature of prediction markets for football, the remaining probability is distributed between these two outcomes, reflecting Croatia as the underdog and a draw as a tangible possibility.

Here’s a breakdown of the implied probabilities from Polymarket for the England vs Croatia clash:

Outcome Probability England Win 57% Draw 25% Croatia Win 18%

This distribution suggests that while England is the clear favourite, the market acknowledges Croatia's ability to hold strong, with a draw considered more likely than a Croatian upset victory.

Match Details and What's at Stake

The Group L encounter promises to be a captivating battle. England, under new manager Thomas Tuchel, secured their spot in the World Cup after a perfect qualification campaign, finishing unbeaten in eight matches without conceding a single goal. Their squad features a blend of talent, pace, and physicality, with key players like Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Declan Rice expected to lead the charge. The Three Lions will be looking to overcome recent tournament heartbreaks, including a semi-final loss to Croatia in the 2018 World Cup.

Croatia, meanwhile, has consistently punched above its weight in recent World Cups, finishing as runners-up in 2018 and third in 2022. Led by seasoned veterans like Luka Modrić, they possess significant major tournament experience and defensive discipline. They also topped their UEFA qualification group, demonstrating their continued prowess on the international stage. This match presents an opportunity for both teams to gain crucial momentum and an early advantage in a competitive group. England vs Croatia Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L Match.

Venue and Kick-off

The Group Stage match between England and Croatia will take place at the impressive AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The kick-off is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, at 1:30 AM IST.

With England being the clear favourites according to Polymarket, all eyes will be on AT&T Stadium to see if they can live up to expectations and start their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a resounding victory against a resilient Croatian side. The market's strong belief in an English win sets the stage for a compelling contest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).