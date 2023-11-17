England vs Malta Live Streaming Online: England have been on a fine run in Group C of the 2024 Euro qualifier, winning five and drawing one of their six games so far. The Three Lions next face Malta at home with Gareth Southgate keen on his team continuing the good run. Malta have been the whipping boys of the group and are yet to have a point on board. A run of seven defeats has left them short of confidence ahead of the trip to Wembley. England on the other hand are considered one of the early favourites to win the Euros with their assembled cast of global superstars. Ukraine and Italy are hot on the trail for England and hence the hosts will not be taking this lightly. England versus Malta will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:15 am IST. Liechtenstein 0-2 Portugal, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Former Champions Continue Winning Streak.

Jude Bellingham, James Maddison and Lewis Dunk are not part of the England squad due to fitness concerns. Harry Kane will lead the attack with Phil Foden behind him as the playmaker. Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka are the first-choice wingers with Declan Rice as the sweeper. Harry Maguire is back in form for Manchester United and will be a key player in defence.

Henry Bonello in goal for Malta should expect a busy day at work with England dominating the attack. He will need all the support of Steve Borg, Jean Borg and Enrico Pepe. Teddy Teuma will slot in behind Jodi Jones and Paul Mbong in a 3-4-3 formation. Zach Muscat will sit back in midfield and shield the backline. Expect them to stay compact in the middle and try and defend in packs.

When Is England vs Malta, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The England vs Malta UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match will be played at the Wembley Stadium, London, England on November 18, 2023 (Saturday). The Group C match will start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Granit Xhaka Sets Swiss Record With 119th Appearance for Switzerland Men’s National Football Team, Achieves Feat Against Israel in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast England vs Malta, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live action of the England vs Italy, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network TV channels for live telecast of this match.

Is England vs Malta, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the England vs Malta, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio users can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming of the football match. The first goal is crucial in this game for Malta, if England score early, expect a goal fest from the home side.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2023 01:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).