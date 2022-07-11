With wins in their first matches, England and Norway would now aim to carry on their good form in the competition when they face each other in a Group A clash on Tuesday, July 12. The match would be played at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton and is scheduled to get underway at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Lionesses clinched a hard-fought victory over Austria in their first game, thus getting off to a good start in the competition. Norway, their rivals on Tuesday, on the other hand, dominated their way to a 4-1 win. On This Day: Andres Iniesta’s Late Strike Won Spain Their First-Ever FIFA World Cup Title in 2010

Both sides will now aim to add full points from this game to their tally. England, despite a win in their previous game, would not take Norway lightly with the latter being a top side in Group A. The same would be applied to Norway and a clash of epic proportions can be expected on Tuesday in Brighton.

When is England vs Norway, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

England vs Norway clash in UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 will be played at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton on July 12, 2022 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of England vs Norway, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of England vs Norway on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of England vs Norway, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch England vs Norway, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2022 11:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).